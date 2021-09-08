CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $28.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.15% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CNB Financial in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCNE opened at $24.53 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. CNB Financial has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $26.85.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 21.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CNB Financial will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nicholas N. Jr. Scott purchased 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24,307.00 per share, for a total transaction of $111,812,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,731 shares in the company, valued at $576,829,417. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCNE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,232,000 after purchasing an additional 11,886 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 71.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,011,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,892,000 after purchasing an additional 75,907 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 4.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 179,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of CNB Financial by 49.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. 39.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

