CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Stock Price Up 2.7%

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) was up 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.00 and last traded at $11.99. Approximately 11,361 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,642,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.67.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CNX shares. MKM Partners raised shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNX Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.38.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $359.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.40 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in CNX Resources by 116.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CNX Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in CNX Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CNX Resources by 69.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in CNX Resources by 1,647.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNX Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

