Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Receives “Sell” Rating from Societe Generale

Societe Generale reissued their sell rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.20.

Shares of NYSE CCEP opened at $59.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.75. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52 week low of $34.02 and a 52 week high of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,825,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,516,000 after purchasing an additional 526,274 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,359,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,781,000 after purchasing an additional 34,069 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 10.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,384,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,420,000 after purchasing an additional 226,575 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,993,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,965,000 after purchasing an additional 51,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,901,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,790,000 after purchasing an additional 77,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

