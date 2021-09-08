Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $476,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,040,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,391,000 after buying an additional 47,018 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 27.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $2,128,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 120.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. 66.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $69.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.36 and its 200-day moving average is $75.04. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.97. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $83.06.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $347.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.54 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 39.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

