Commerce Bank Decreases Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Commerce Bank lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $9,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

VV stock opened at $211.52 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $149.63 and a 12-month high of $212.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.60.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

