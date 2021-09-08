Commerce Bank Has $10.17 Million Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 196,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $10,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,943,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,590,000 after purchasing an additional 910,934 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 5.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,491,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,687,000 after acquiring an additional 125,035 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 45.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,148,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,073,000 after acquiring an additional 672,327 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,616,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,616,000 after acquiring an additional 7,357 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 2.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,384,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,183,000 after acquiring an additional 27,498 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

LEG stock opened at $47.07 on Wednesday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $39.25 and a 1-year high of $59.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.87 and its 200-day moving average is $49.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.87%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

