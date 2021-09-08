Commerce Bank Has $13.43 Million Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Commerce Bank increased its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 235.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 241,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 169,369 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned 0.05% of ONEOK worth $13,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 32.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in ONEOK by 2.8% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 4.7% during the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 1.3% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 17,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in ONEOK by 2.0% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 11,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK stock opened at $52.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.04. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $57.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.32 and a 200-day moving average of $52.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 263.38%.

OKE has been the subject of several research reports. increased their price objective on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.27.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

