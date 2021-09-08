Commerce Bank Has $9.30 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $9,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 4.8% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 4.4% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 12.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 1.9% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Bank of America cut Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $207.00 price objective (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.41.

DG opened at $221.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.48. The company has a market capitalization of $51.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.50. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $239.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 15.82%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

