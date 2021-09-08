Commerce Bank Increases Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $8,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 29.1% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 117,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,382,000 after purchasing an additional 26,350 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $6,041,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $5,107,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $6,925,000. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $90.25 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.21 and a one year high of $93.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.80.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.