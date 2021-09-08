Commerce Bank Increases Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Commerce Bank grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $11,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 6,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $497.70 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $321.77 and a fifty-two week high of $507.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $492.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $487.96.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

