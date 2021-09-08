Commerce Bank Sells 1,347 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Commerce Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned about 0.07% of Cognex worth $10,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the 1st quarter valued at $54,404,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cognex by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,886,954 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $156,598,000 after buying an additional 649,320 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Cognex by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,280,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $272,236,000 after buying an additional 623,431 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Cognex by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,612,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $133,795,000 after buying an additional 484,581 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Cognex by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,733,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $227,978,000 after buying an additional 423,509 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $87.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.64 and a beta of 1.65. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $101.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.62.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 21.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

In other news, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,525,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CGNX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. HSBC cut shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.29.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

