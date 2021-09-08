CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Stake Lowered by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 11.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 778,464 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 98,871 shares during the period. CommScope accounts for 1.5% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in CommScope were worth $16,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CommScope during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in CommScope by 86.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in CommScope during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in CommScope during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 53.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get CommScope alerts:

NASDAQ COMM traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.83. 57,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,578,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.85. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $22.18.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 192.26% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COMM. Evercore ISI upgraded CommScope from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on CommScope from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.80.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM).

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.