Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN) Trading 0.3% Higher

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBN)’s share price traded up 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.60 and last traded at $18.60. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.54.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.61.

About Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN)

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which provides banking and financial services. Its banking services include personal, business, loan center, and retirement planning. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Bucyrus, OH.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Community Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.