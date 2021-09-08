Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Position Reduced by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 39.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,583 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Community Trust Bancorp were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTBI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after buying an additional 78,400 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 127,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,625,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $4,186,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

In other news, EVP Richard W. Newsom sold 2,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $95,205.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,784.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director M Lynn Parrish acquired 3,000 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $124,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTBI stock opened at $40.85 on Wednesday. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.74 and a 12 month high of $47.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.73. The company has a market cap of $728.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 34.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.97%.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

