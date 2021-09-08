Comparing Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) & Bontex (OTCMKTS:BOTX)

Bontex (OTCMKTS:BOTX) and Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Bontex alerts:

This table compares Bontex and Intertape Polymer Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bontex N/A N/A N/A Intertape Polymer Group 5.56% 35.22% 9.91%

This table compares Bontex and Intertape Polymer Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bontex N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Intertape Polymer Group $1.21 billion 1.15 $72.67 million N/A N/A

Intertape Polymer Group has higher revenue and earnings than Bontex.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Intertape Polymer Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.0% of Bontex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Bontex and Intertape Polymer Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bontex 0 0 0 0 N/A Intertape Polymer Group 0 0 6 0 3.00

Intertape Polymer Group has a consensus price target of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 65.82%. Given Intertape Polymer Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Intertape Polymer Group is more favorable than Bontex.

Volatility and Risk

Bontex has a beta of 55.54, suggesting that its share price is 5,454% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intertape Polymer Group has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Intertape Polymer Group beats Bontex on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bontex

Bontex Inc. manufactures and supplies specialty composite materials to customers worldwide. It offers cellulose board and light gauge products comprising cellulose fibers for products, such as visors, brims, and size bands for headwear, as well as insoles for footwear products; and treated elastomeric wet web impregnated substrates to resist mold type growth that causes odor in luggage. The company also provides non woven boards; and Strobel products. Its cellulose board and light gauge products are PVC, PU, or special size coated as per custom needs. The company's products are used in hiking/performance, work/safety, sport performance, men's dress, casual men's, casual women's, women's fashion, kids, and luggage/visor board/handbag applications. Bontex Inc. was formerly known as Georgia Bonded Fibers, Inc. and changed its name to Bontex Inc. in 1996. The company was founded in 1946 and is based in Buena Vista, Virginia with research and development, manufacturing, converting, and warehousing facilities primarily in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, India, and the Americas.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc. engages in the provision of packaging and protective solutions for industrial markets. It offers paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use. The company was founded by Melbourne F. Yull in 1981 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Bontex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bontex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.