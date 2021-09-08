Comparing Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) and PetroQuest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE)

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) and PetroQuest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.3% of Occidental Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of PetroQuest Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Occidental Petroleum shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of PetroQuest Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Occidental Petroleum and PetroQuest Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Occidental Petroleum -26.10% -10.45% -1.16% PetroQuest Energy -4.93% N/A -3.76%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Occidental Petroleum and PetroQuest Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Occidental Petroleum 4 6 9 1 2.35 PetroQuest Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus target price of $28.20, indicating a potential upside of 9.90%. Given Occidental Petroleum’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Occidental Petroleum is more favorable than PetroQuest Energy.

Volatility and Risk

Occidental Petroleum has a beta of 2.46, meaning that its stock price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PetroQuest Energy has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Occidental Petroleum and PetroQuest Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Occidental Petroleum $16.26 billion 1.47 -$14.83 billion ($3.91) -6.56 PetroQuest Energy $108.29 million 0.00 -$6.63 million ($0.55) -0.04

PetroQuest Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Occidental Petroleum. Occidental Petroleum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PetroQuest Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Occidental Petroleum beats PetroQuest Energy on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals and vinyls. The Midstream and Marketing segment purchases, markets, gathers, processes, transports and stores oil, condensate, natural gas liquids, natural gas, carbon dioxide, and power. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

PetroQuest Energy Company Profile

PetroQuest Energy, Inc. operates as an independent oil and gas company in Texas and Louisiana. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and operates oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.8 million barrels of oil; 19.4 billion cubic feet equivalent of natural gas liquids; and 125.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas. PetroQuest Energy, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

