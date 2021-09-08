Comparing Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) & Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) and Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Eos Energy Enterprises and Sono-Tek, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eos Energy Enterprises 0 0 4 0 3.00 Sono-Tek 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eos Energy Enterprises presently has a consensus price target of $27.33, indicating a potential upside of 101.42%. Given Eos Energy Enterprises’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Eos Energy Enterprises is more favorable than Sono-Tek.

Volatility and Risk

Eos Energy Enterprises has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Sono-Tek has a beta of -0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Eos Energy Enterprises and Sono-Tek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eos Energy Enterprises N/A -97.39% -82.55% Sono-Tek 14.76% 11.07% 7.50%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eos Energy Enterprises and Sono-Tek’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eos Energy Enterprises $220,000.00 3,308.37 -$68.75 million ($7.31) -1.86 Sono-Tek $14.83 million 3.48 $1.12 million $0.07 47.57

Sono-Tek has higher revenue and earnings than Eos Energy Enterprises. Eos Energy Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sono-Tek, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.5% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.1% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Sono-Tek shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sono-Tek beats Eos Energy Enterprises on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L. Berger on March 21, 1975 and is headquartered in Milton, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.