Compass Group (LON:CPG) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,501.99

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,501.99 ($19.62) and traded as high as GBX 1,505 ($19.66). Compass Group shares last traded at GBX 1,482.50 ($19.37), with a volume of 1,078,295 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CPG shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) target price on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Compass Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 1,440 ($18.81) to GBX 1,660 ($21.69) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,720 ($22.47) to GBX 1,740 ($22.73) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,471.11 ($19.22).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,501.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,662.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.35, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of £26.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -73.90.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

