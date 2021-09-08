Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $313.51 Million

Brokerages expect Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) to post sales of $313.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $310.01 million and the highest is $317.00 million. Construction Partners reported sales of $224.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full year sales of $944.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $941.71 million to $948.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Construction Partners.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.15). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $261.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Construction Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.

Shares of ROAD traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 862 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,358. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.51 and its 200-day moving average is $31.47. Construction Partners has a 52-week low of $17.03 and a 52-week high of $36.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.89, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In related news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 15,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $504,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Construction Partners by 4.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Construction Partners by 3.4% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Construction Partners by 10.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Construction Partners by 6.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Construction Partners by 2.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 61.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

Read More: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Construction Partners (ROAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.