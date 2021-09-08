Contrasting FREYR Battery (FREY) and The Competition

FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) is one of 49 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare FREYR Battery to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for FREYR Battery and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FREYR Battery 0 0 3 0 3.00 FREYR Battery Competitors 64 500 728 13 2.53

FREYR Battery presently has a consensus target price of $19.33, suggesting a potential upside of 121.46%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 19.38%. Given FREYR Battery’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FREYR Battery is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FREYR Battery and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FREYR Battery N/A -$7.58 million -14.55 FREYR Battery Competitors $661.88 million $10.11 million 0.32

FREYR Battery’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than FREYR Battery. FREYR Battery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.0% of FREYR Battery shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

FREYR Battery has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FREYR Battery’s peers have a beta of -0.49, suggesting that their average stock price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FREYR Battery and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FREYR Battery N/A -860.00% -14.80% FREYR Battery Competitors -1.25% -11.96% -2.06%

FREYR Battery Company Profile

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

