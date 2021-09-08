Contrasting Medifocus (OTCMKTS:MDFZF) and Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Medifocus (OTCMKTS:MDFZF) and Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Medifocus and Cytosorbents, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medifocus 0 0 0 0 N/A Cytosorbents 0 0 3 0 3.00

Cytosorbents has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 65.02%. Given Cytosorbents’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cytosorbents is more favorable than Medifocus.

Profitability

This table compares Medifocus and Cytosorbents’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medifocus N/A N/A N/A Cytosorbents -22.97% -13.33% -10.91%

Volatility and Risk

Medifocus has a beta of 4.96, indicating that its share price is 396% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cytosorbents has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.0% of Cytosorbents shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Cytosorbents shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Medifocus and Cytosorbents’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medifocus $2.77 million 0.18 -$1.47 million N/A N/A Cytosorbents $41.01 million 9.61 -$7.84 million ($0.20) -45.45

Medifocus has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cytosorbents.

Summary

Cytosorbents beats Medifocus on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Medifocus Company Profile

Medifocus, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive focused heat systems used in treatment of cancerous and benign tumors, and enlarged prostate. Its technology platforms include Endo-thermotherapy, and Adaptive Phased Array Microwave Focusing. The company was founded on April 25, 2005 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

