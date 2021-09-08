Contrasting Modern Cinema Group (OTCMKTS:MOCI) and Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO)

Modern Cinema Group (OTCMKTS:MOCI) and Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

Get Modern Cinema Group alerts:

This table compares Modern Cinema Group and Southern Copper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Modern Cinema Group N/A N/A N/A Southern Copper 28.18% 37.37% 16.40%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Modern Cinema Group and Southern Copper, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Modern Cinema Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Southern Copper 1 3 0 0 1.75

Southern Copper has a consensus price target of $64.63, indicating a potential upside of 3.62%. Given Southern Copper’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Southern Copper is more favorable than Modern Cinema Group.

Risk & Volatility

Modern Cinema Group has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southern Copper has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.0% of Southern Copper shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Southern Copper shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Modern Cinema Group and Southern Copper’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Modern Cinema Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Southern Copper $7.98 billion 6.04 $1.57 billion $2.03 30.72

Southern Copper has higher revenue and earnings than Modern Cinema Group.

Summary

Southern Copper beats Modern Cinema Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Modern Cinema Group

Modern Cinema Group, Inc. operates as a film making company. It engages in designing and patenting new business and technology models that allow both producers and distribution partners to integrate their systems. The company was founded by Ross Cooper February 09, 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines. The Mexican Open-Pit Operations segment comprises La Caridad and Buenavista mine complexes, the smelting, and refining plants and support facilities, which service both mines. The Mexican Underground Mining Operations segment involves in the operation of five underground mines, a coal mine, and several industrial processing facilities. The company was founded on December 12, 1952 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Receive News & Ratings for Modern Cinema Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modern Cinema Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.