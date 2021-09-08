Contrasting Thai Airways International Public (OTCMKTS:TAWNF) & LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ)

Thai Airways International Public (OTCMKTS:TAWNF) and LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Thai Airways International Public and LATAM Airlines Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thai Airways International Public 0 0 0 0 N/A LATAM Airlines Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of LATAM Airlines Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of LATAM Airlines Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Thai Airways International Public and LATAM Airlines Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thai Airways International Public $6.08 billion 0.03 -$387.77 million N/A N/A LATAM Airlines Group $3.92 billion 0.30 -$4.55 billion N/A N/A

Thai Airways International Public has higher revenue and earnings than LATAM Airlines Group.

Profitability

This table compares Thai Airways International Public and LATAM Airlines Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thai Airways International Public N/A N/A N/A LATAM Airlines Group -94.87% N/A -17.36%

Risk and Volatility

Thai Airways International Public has a beta of 2.99, indicating that its share price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LATAM Airlines Group has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Thai Airways International Public beats LATAM Airlines Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thai Airways International Public

Thai Airways International Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of airline business. It operates through three segments: Air Transportation Activities, Business Units, and Other Activities. The Air Transportation Activities segment provides composed of passenger, freight, and mail services. The Business Units segments offers cargo and mail commercial, ground customer, ground handling and equipment, and catering services. The Other Activities segment is involved in the transportation supporting activities, which include dispatch services, sales on board, THAI shop, and technical services. The company is also involved in the provision of aviation training services; tourism business; and information technology for travel services. As of December 31, 2019, it had a route network servicing to 62 destinations in 31 countries with 3 domestic destinations; and a fleet of 103 aircraft, including 32 owned aircraft, 32 aircraft under finance leases, and 39 aircraft under operating leases. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

About LATAM Airlines Group

LATAM Airlines Group SA is holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger air transportation and cargo services. The Air Transportation segment corresponds to the route network for air transport. The Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program segment offers a coalition system, interrelated among its members, along with being a government entity with a separately business and not directly related to air transport. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.

