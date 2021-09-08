Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,513 iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 97.8% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.3% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $146.93 on Wednesday. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $133.19 and a 1-year high of $165.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.189 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

About iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

