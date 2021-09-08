Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 526 Shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 35.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 49,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 6,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,420,000 after buying an additional 56,187 shares in the last quarter.

VSMV opened at $39.68 on Wednesday. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.51 and a fifty-two week high of $40.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.68.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

