CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 821.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,115 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $4,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 654.5% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 83 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $528,343.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CSGP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Stephens started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist decreased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.51.

CoStar Group stock opened at $87.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.60, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.31 and a 52-week high of $95.28.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $480.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.88 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 6.72%. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

