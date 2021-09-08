Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lowered its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,264 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,187 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $40,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 90.0% in the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 88,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,114,000 after purchasing an additional 41,805 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 55,808 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,607,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 626,052 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,671,000 after acquiring an additional 203,639 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $465.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $437.91.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,287 shares of company stock worth $6,589,169. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ COST traded up $4.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $463.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,032. The stock has a market cap of $205.00 billion, a PE ratio of 43.20, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $463.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $432.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $388.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

