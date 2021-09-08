Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Posts Earnings Results

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The company had revenue of $179.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $263.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $234.38 and a 200-day moving average of $250.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of -70.22 and a beta of 1.44. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $203.51 and a 1-year high of $377.04.

In other news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.67, for a total transaction of $42,421.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,478.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie C.G. Campbell sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,175,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,289 shares of company stock valued at $27,059,756 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COUP shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Friday, July 16th. dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.35.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

