Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.010-$0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $177 million-$178 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $168.77 million.Coupa Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.270-$0.290 EPS.

Shares of COUP stock traded down $8.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $255.17. 104,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,445. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $234.38 and its 200-day moving average is $250.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.49 and a beta of 1.44. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $203.51 and a 52 week high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $179.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.98 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Coupa Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Coupa Software from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $298.26.

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.95, for a total value of $211,993.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,757.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,289 shares of company stock worth $27,059,756. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

