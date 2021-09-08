COVA Trading Down 48.3% Over Last Week (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded down 15.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. One COVA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, COVA has traded 48.3% lower against the dollar. COVA has a total market capitalization of $742,398.12 and $51,151.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00058481 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002795 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00014485 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.72 or 0.00152085 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.26 or 0.00723142 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00043199 BTC.

About COVA

COVA (CRYPTO:COVA) is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COVA’s official website is covalent.ai . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

Buying and Selling COVA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

