Creative Planning Acquires 449 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,295,000 after acquiring an additional 15,311 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 23.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 10.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.6% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 49,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LAMR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $114.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.94. Lamar Advertising Company has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $116.54.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 27.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

