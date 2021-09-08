Creative Planning Has $615,000 Stock Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Incyte were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,988,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,847,000 after buying an additional 1,205,769 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the 1st quarter valued at $40,635,000. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,032,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,871,000 after buying an additional 354,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,275,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,924,000 after buying an additional 289,496 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 436,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,681,000 after buying an additional 173,000 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $384,482.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $29,763.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,493 shares of company stock worth $2,735,797 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INCY. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Benchmark raised shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $74.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.94. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $71.91 and a one year high of $101.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 49.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.76.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. Incyte had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $705.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

