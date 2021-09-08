Creative Planning Makes New Investment in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT)

Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 14,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,426,000 after buying an additional 23,849 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $692,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $685,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,470,000 after buying an additional 11,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 18,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 8,276 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CUT stock opened at $39.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.67. Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF has a 12-month low of $26.83 and a 12-month high of $40.68.

Guggenheim Timber ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Beacon Global Timber Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond to the performance of an equity index called the Beacon Global Timber Index (the Index). All stocks in the Index are selected from the universe of global timber companies. Beacon Indexes LLC (Beacon or the Index Provider) defines global timber companies as firms who own or lease forested land and harvest the timber from such forested land for commercial use and sale of wood-based products, including lumber, pulp or other processed or finished goods, such as paper and packaging.

