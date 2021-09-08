Creative Planning Sells 20,971 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,971 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Manulife Financial by 143.4% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Manulife Financial by 1,841.7% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 46.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MFC opened at $19.46 on Wednesday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $22.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.2233 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.90%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MFC. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised shares of Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.44.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

