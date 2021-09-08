Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Prudential (LON:PRU) a GBX 1,800 Price Target

Prudential (LON:PRU) has been assigned a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price objective by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PRU. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price objective on Prudential in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,466 ($19.15) to GBX 1,523 ($19.90) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,758 ($22.97) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,706 ($22.29) price objective on Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,688 ($22.05).

PRU stock opened at GBX 1,544.50 ($20.18) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43. The company has a market capitalization of £40.40 billion and a PE ratio of -23.13. Prudential has a 12-month low of GBX 861 ($11.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.88). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,427.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,479.35.

In other Prudential news, insider Ming Lu acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,424 ($18.60) per share, for a total transaction of £99,680 ($130,232.56). Also, insider Mike Wells sold 4,612 shares of Prudential stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,446 ($18.89), for a total value of £66,689.52 ($87,130.28).

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

