Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €9.20 Price Target for Enel (BIT:ENEL)

Enel (BIT:ENEL) has been assigned a €9.20 ($10.82) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ENEL. UBS Group set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of Enel in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.40 ($11.06) target price on Enel in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on shares of Enel in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Enel in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €9.58 ($11.27).

Enel has a 1-year low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a 1-year high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

