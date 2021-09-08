Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Holdings Reduced by Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,382 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 5,123 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cree were worth $18,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CREE. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Cree in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cree in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000.

CREE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Cree from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cree from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Cree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cree has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CREE traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.01. The stock had a trading volume of 9,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 1.44. Cree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.39 and a 12-month high of $129.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.34 and its 200-day moving average is $98.74.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The LED producer reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.81 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 83.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cree, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cree

Cree, Inc is a manufacturer of lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) products, lighting products and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. It operates through the following segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products. The Wolfspeed segment products consists of silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices and RF devices based on silicon (Si) and wide bandgap semiconductor materials.

