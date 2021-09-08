Crew Capital Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 897 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,534 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in Accenture by 29.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,188 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 33.9% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 27.3% during the second quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price objective on Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.61.

NYSE ACN traded down $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $340.25. 61,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396,405. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $321.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.66. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $210.42 and a 12-month high of $344.43. The firm has a market cap of $215.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total transaction of $201,424.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,413,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,131 shares in the company, valued at $5,068,360.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

