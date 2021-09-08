Crew Capital Management Ltd. Grows Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000.

IJH traded down $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $271.14. The stock had a trading volume of 85,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,924. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $175.98 and a 12 month high of $277.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.13.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

