Crew Capital Management Ltd. Raises Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up about 2.0% of Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5,939.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 20,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

BATS NOBL traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.18. The company had a trading volume of 262,461 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.68 and its 200 day moving average is $90.01.

