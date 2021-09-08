CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Declares $0.23 Dividend

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) announced a dividend on Monday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the construction company on Friday, September 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

CRH has increased its dividend payment by 24.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH stock opened at $51.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. CRH has a 52 week low of $33.57 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The company has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.53.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup raised CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.64.

CRH Company Profile

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.