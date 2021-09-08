CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Receives $22.70 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.70.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in CRH in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in CRH by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,576,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,279,000 after purchasing an additional 108,199 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in CRH by 22.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in CRH by 6.6% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 90,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in CRH by 8.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CRH traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.44. 16,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,946. CRH has a twelve month low of $33.57 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.53.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. CRH’s payout ratio is 132.39%.

CRH Company Profile

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

