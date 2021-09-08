Critical Comparison: Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) and Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII)

Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) and Sharing Economy International (OTCMKTS:SEII) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Balfour Beatty and Sharing Economy International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Balfour Beatty 0 1 2 0 2.67 Sharing Economy International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Balfour Beatty has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sharing Economy International has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Balfour Beatty and Sharing Economy International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Balfour Beatty $11.03 billion 0.24 $38.52 million N/A N/A Sharing Economy International $50,000.00 95.71 -$6.72 million N/A N/A

Balfour Beatty has higher revenue and earnings than Sharing Economy International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Balfour Beatty shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Sharing Economy International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Balfour Beatty and Sharing Economy International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Balfour Beatty N/A N/A N/A Sharing Economy International N/A N/A -84.93%

Summary

Balfour Beatty beats Sharing Economy International on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty Plc engages in the provision of infrastructure services. It offers a range of capabilities in construction, civil engineering and mechanical & electrical engineering services. The firm operates through following business segments: Construction Services, Support Services, Infrastructure Investments, and Corporate Activities. The Construction Services segment includes activities resulting in the physical construction of an asset. The Support Services segment supports existing assets or functions such as asset maintenance and refurbishment. The Infrastructure Investments segment involves in the acquisition, operation, and disposal of infrastructure assets such as roads, hospitals, student accommodation, military housing, offshore transmission networks, waste and biomass, and other concessions. The company was founded by George Balfour, Leo Martin Quinn and Andrew Beatty on January 12, 1909 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Sharing Economy International

Sharing Economy International, Inc. develops technologies, products and services with a view to minimise pollution and wastage to protect the environment. It operates through the following segments: Dyeing and Finishing Equipment and Sharing Economy. The Dyeing and Finishing Equipment segment involves in the manufacture and sell of textile dyeing and finishing machines. The Sharing Economy segment targets the technology and global sharing economy markets, by developing online platforms and rental business partnerships that will drive the global development of sharing through economical rental business models. The company was founded by Jian Hua Wu in 1987 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

