Critical Comparison: Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) & Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY)

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) and Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Precipio and Codex DNA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precipio 0 0 1 0 3.00 Codex DNA 0 0 3 0 3.00

Precipio presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 116.72%. Codex DNA has a consensus price target of $23.19, indicating a potential upside of 71.78%. Given Precipio’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Precipio is more favorable than Codex DNA.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.0% of Precipio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.8% of Codex DNA shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Precipio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Precipio and Codex DNA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precipio -124.55% -55.13% -40.36% Codex DNA N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Precipio and Codex DNA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precipio $6.09 million 12.04 -$10.63 million N/A N/A Codex DNA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Codex DNA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Precipio.

Summary

Codex DNA beats Precipio on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Precipio

Precipio, Inc.is a cancer diagnostics and reagent technology company, which provides diagnostic products and services to the oncology market. Its products include ICP, HemeScreen, and IV-Cell, and services include primary diagnostic, SmartPath, SmartGen, HemeScreen Panel, and ICE COLD-PCR. The company was founded on March 6, 1997 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

About Codex DNA

Codex DNA, Inc., a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries. The company also serves government institutions, contract research organizations, and synthetic biology companies. The company was formerly known as SGI-DNA, Inc. and changed its name to Codex DNA, Inc. in March 2020. Codex DNA, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

