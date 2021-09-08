Critical Contrast: Denbury (NYSE:DEN) and Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE)

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) and Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.3% of Cenovus Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Denbury shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Denbury and Cenovus Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denbury -106.78% -70.74% -42.56% Cenovus Energy 0.43% -2.61% -1.21%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Denbury and Cenovus Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denbury $750.71 million 4.82 -$1.48 billion N/A N/A Cenovus Energy $10.15 billion 1.71 -$1.78 billion ($1.59) -5.41

Denbury has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cenovus Energy.

Risk and Volatility

Denbury has a beta of 3.84, indicating that its share price is 284% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cenovus Energy has a beta of 3.2, indicating that its share price is 220% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Denbury and Cenovus Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Denbury 0 1 5 0 2.83 Cenovus Energy 0 3 14 0 2.82

Denbury presently has a consensus target price of $89.44, indicating a potential upside of 23.87%. Cenovus Energy has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 56.98%. Given Cenovus Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cenovus Energy is more favorable than Denbury.

Summary

Cenovus Energy beats Denbury on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region. As of December 31, 2020, it had 143 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Denbury Resources Inc. and changed its name to Denbury Inc. in September 2020. Denbury Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy, Inc. engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations. The Oil sands segment includes the development and production of bitumen in northeast Alberta including Foster Creek, Christina Lake and Narrows Lake as well as projects in the early stages of development. The Conventional segment includes includes land primarily in the Elmworth-Wapiti, Kaybob-Edson, and Clearwater operating areas. The Refining and Marketing segment provides transportation and selling of crude oil, natural gas and NGLS. The Corporate and Eliminations segment includes unrealized gains and losses recorded on derivative financial instruments, divestiture of assets, as well as other administrative, financing activities and research costs. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

