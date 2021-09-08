Critical Review: Switch (NYSE:SWCH) versus Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA)

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) and Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.6% of Switch shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.2% of Switch shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Switch and Clikia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Switch $511.55 million 12.35 $15.54 million $0.21 124.48 Clikia N/A N/A -$540,000.00 N/A N/A

Switch has higher revenue and earnings than Clikia.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Switch and Clikia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Switch 0 0 9 1 3.10 Clikia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Switch presently has a consensus target price of $25.11, indicating a potential downside of 3.94%. Given Switch’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Switch is more favorable than Clikia.

Profitability

This table compares Switch and Clikia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Switch 5.23% 4.62% 1.25% Clikia N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Switch has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clikia has a beta of 3.04, meaning that its stock price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Switch beats Clikia on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc. (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE. The company was founded by Rob Roy in 2000 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Clikia Company Profile

Clikia Corp., through its subsidiary, Maison Luxe LLC, engages in retailing luxury goods. It primarily focuses on offering fine timepieces and jewelry on wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

