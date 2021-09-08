Cryosite Limited (ASX:CTE) Insider Buys A$78,000.00 in Stock

Cryosite Limited (ASX:CTE) insider Bryan Dulhunty acquired 1,300,000 shares of Cryosite stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$78,000.00 ($55,714.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 282.09, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Cryosite Company Profile

Cryosite Limited engages in the supply chain logistics and management of pharmaceutical products used in clinical trials, and biological materials in Australia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Trials & Biological Services Logistics, and Cord Blood and Tissues Storage. The Clinical Trials & Biological Services Logistics segment provides specialist temperature-controlled storage, sourcing, labelling, status management, secondary packaging, schedule drug distribution, destruction, returns, and biological storage services to the clinical trial and research industry.

