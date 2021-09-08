Culp (NYSE:CULP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Culp (NYSE:CULP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Culp stock opened at $12.71 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.32. Culp has a fifty-two week low of $11.41 and a fifty-two week high of $17.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.20.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Culp had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 6.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Culp will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Culp news, Director Sharon A. Decker sold 2,400 shares of Culp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $41,256.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,019.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Culp by 27.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Culp during the second quarter worth $204,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Culp by 15,938.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 6,694 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Culp during the second quarter worth $645,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Culp by 59.8% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,951,000 after buying an additional 228,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

