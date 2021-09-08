Curate (XCUR) Price Tops $2.53 on Top Exchanges

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Curate has a total market capitalization of $20.47 million and $1.43 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curate coin can currently be bought for about $2.53 or 0.00005481 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Curate has traded 38.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Curate alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00059391 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002862 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00014715 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.38 or 0.00154480 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00043835 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $335.27 or 0.00725605 BTC.

Curate Coin Profile

Curate (CRYPTO:XCUR) is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,081,636 coins. Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Curate is medium.com/@curateproject . The official website for Curate is curate.style

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Curate Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curate using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Curate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.