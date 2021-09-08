Curative Biotechnology (NASDAQ:CUBT) Shares Up 1.7%

Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBT) shares shot up 1.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 1,080,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 1,848,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.10.

Curative Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:CUBT)

Curative Biotechnology, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions for the healthcare market. Its products include MedFlash, electronic Personal Health Manager, Medical Alert, personal emergency response services, product and medical transcription, disease management, revenue cycle management, and medical consulting-billing.

